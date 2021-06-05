Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) vs. U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Head-To-Head Review

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) and U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.98, suggesting that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Gold has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ferroglobe and U.S. Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

U.S. Gold has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.13%. Given U.S. Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Gold is more favorable than Ferroglobe.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ferroglobe and U.S. Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 0.81 -$246.34 million N/A N/A U.S. Gold N/A N/A -$5.25 million ($3.17) -3.78

U.S. Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferroglobe.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.5% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of U.S. Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of U.S. Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ferroglobe and U.S. Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe -17.59% -16.63% -4.98% U.S. Gold N/A -56.54% -54.42%

Summary

Ferroglobe beats U.S. Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; calcium silicon, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal and in pyrotechnics; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash metallurgical coal mines in the United States, as well as holds interests in hydroelectric power plant in France. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited and changed its name to Ferroglobe PLC in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.U.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. focuses gold exploration and development company. It holds interest in the CK Gold Project located in Southeast Wyoming. The company also has internets in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada, as well as the Challis Gold Project located in Idaho. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.