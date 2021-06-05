Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2,444.84

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,444.84 ($31.94) and traded as low as GBX 2,436.71 ($31.84). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 2,497 ($32.62), with a volume of 374,621 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fevertree Drinks to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, May 21st. Numis Securities lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,259.17 ($29.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,444.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a GBX 10.27 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.41. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile (LON:FEVR)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

