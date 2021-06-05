Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,952 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,268,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDMO opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.66. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $48.84.

