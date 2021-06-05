Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $10,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 503.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter.

FSTA stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61.

