Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 142.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,532 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 254,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 20,446 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 268.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 793,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 578,472 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 130,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the period.

Shares of FENY opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $15.26.

