Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will announce sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $13.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.55 billion to $13.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIS. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.65.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $146.86 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a PE ratio of -386.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

