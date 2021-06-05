Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 304,903 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,883,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,903 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.43% of ChampionX worth $62,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 777,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,737 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 51.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.27.

ChampionX stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $29.68. 1,586,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.24. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

