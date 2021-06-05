Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 409,262 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,126,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 409,262 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.51% of Open Text worth $196,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth about $1,193,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth about $5,120,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,055,000 after purchasing an additional 246,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,479,000 after purchasing an additional 791,058 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTEX stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $48.59. The company had a trading volume of 564,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,019. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 85.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Open Text has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.63.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

