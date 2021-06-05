Fiera Capital Corp Buys 269,026 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,104,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269,026 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 1.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.36% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $470,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 291,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 50,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.49. 772,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $65.42 and a 12 month high of $104.88. The company has a market capitalization of $148.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.36.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.8915 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

