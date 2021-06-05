Fiera Capital Corp Buys 41,326 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,427,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.96% of Bausch Health Companies worth $108,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of BHC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,178. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

