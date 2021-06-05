Fiera Capital Corp Buys 844,640 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,013,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 844,640 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.77% of TELUS worth $199,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TELUS by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in TELUS by 15.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

TU traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,443. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 84.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

