Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,316,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 939,267 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 2.3% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Oracle worth $794,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after buying an additional 407,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.89. 14,502,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,315,384. The company has a market cap of $239.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.09. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

