Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,772 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.62% of Entegris worth $94,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENTG traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.22. 736,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,028. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $126.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.36.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,562 shares of company stock worth $66,632,939 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENTG. UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

