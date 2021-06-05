Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,840,821 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,361,295 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for 2.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.06% of The TJX Companies worth $849,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,660,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,607,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

