Fiera Capital Corp Grows Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,530,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,524 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.51% of Thomson Reuters worth $221,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.51. The stock had a trading volume of 275,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,161. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $99.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

