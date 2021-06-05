Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,451,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,541 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit comprises approximately 1.2% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.05% of IHS Markit worth $430,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.90. 1,914,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,028. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.09. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $109.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

