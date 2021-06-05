Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.06 Billion Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 211,132 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for about 3.1% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned 3.07% of MSCI worth $1,061,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $466.36. 213,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,399. The business has a 50-day moving average of $462.40. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.09 and a 1-year high of $495.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

