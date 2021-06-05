Fiera Capital Corp Has $135.88 Million Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,321,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,143 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 2.10% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $135,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Shares of RBA stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,108. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.10.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,611. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

