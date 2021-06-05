Fiera Capital Corp Has $174.23 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,613,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,059 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.61% of Waste Connections worth $174,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1,637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Shares of WCN traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.34. 452,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.