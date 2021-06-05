Fiera Capital Corp Has $202 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,109 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $201,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.49 on Friday, reaching $388.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,628,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,186. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $380.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.77 and a fifty-two week high of $388.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

