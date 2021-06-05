Fiera Capital Corp Has $219.42 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,414,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 550,149 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.38% of Analog Devices worth $219,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,567,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.51 on Friday, hitting $165.58. 2,443,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,397. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.57. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $166.32. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,173.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,936 shares of company stock worth $10,780,627 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

