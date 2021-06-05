Fiera Capital Corp Has $236.78 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102,711 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.16% of Linde worth $236,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a one year low of $197.26 and a one year high of $305.71. The firm has a market cap of $155.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

