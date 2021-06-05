Fiera Capital Corp Has $250.92 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 286,534 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.7% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Lowe’s Companies worth $250,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.91. 4,210,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,217,774. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.09 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

