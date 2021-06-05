Fiera Capital Corp Has $375.01 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 156,886 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.1% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.57% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $375,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.20. 1,048,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,846. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $178.66 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,941,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,292 shares of company stock worth $17,667,026 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

