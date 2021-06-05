Fiera Capital Corp Has $526.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,083,787 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,754 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 1.5% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.44% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $526,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,803,205,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,394,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,888,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,891,000 after purchasing an additional 87,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.77.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $72.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.17. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.6521 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

