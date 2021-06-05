Fiera Capital Corp Has $58.08 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,753 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 33,123 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.85% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $58,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,426 shares of company stock worth $17,780,187. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DKS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

DKS stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,002. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $101.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

