Fiera Capital Corp Has $66.48 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,621 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.66% of Dolby Laboratories worth $66,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,045,000 after buying an additional 182,601 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,338,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,579,000 after purchasing an additional 612,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,801,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 45.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 695,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,717,000 after purchasing an additional 215,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

NYSE DLB traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,970. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.79. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.21 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.