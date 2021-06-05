Fiera Capital Corp Has $82.91 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,039,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,722 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.35% of Synchrony Financial worth $82,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,420,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,042. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

