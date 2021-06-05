Fiera Capital Corp Has $91.79 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,991,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,024 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.39% of Rogers Communications worth $91,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 52.8% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 28.4% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 342.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 476,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,974,000 after acquiring an additional 368,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 106,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.49%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

