Fiera Capital Corp Increases Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,909,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,890 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 1.6% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Canadian National Railway worth $569,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after buying an additional 5,195,624 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after buying an additional 991,313 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,843,000 after buying an additional 925,820 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $54,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

CNI traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.48. 2,486,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,057. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.92. The stock has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

