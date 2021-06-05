Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,231 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.66% of Franco-Nevada worth $156,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,274,000 after buying an additional 533,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,542,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,619,000 after buying an additional 188,407 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 4,973,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,684,000 after buying an additional 231,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,110,000 after buying an additional 244,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Shares of FNV traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.23. 456,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.85. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

