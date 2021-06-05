Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,601,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 698,627 shares during the period. Graco comprises about 2.2% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 6.26% of Graco worth $759,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Graco by 503.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Graco during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Graco by 147.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,737 shares of company stock worth $7,420,714 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.36. The stock had a trading volume of 466,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,305. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

