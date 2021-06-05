Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,263 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.98% of FirstService worth $63,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in FirstService by 554.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in FirstService by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 229,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after buying an additional 42,825 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in FirstService by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at $15,514,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstService alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. Raymond James downgraded FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of FirstService stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.02. 21,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,965. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 0.93. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $95.75 and a one year high of $177.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.