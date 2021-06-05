Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 1,065,868 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065,868 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.3% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.23% of UnitedHealth Group worth $795,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $405.64. 2,962,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,440. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $396.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $382.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.35.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

