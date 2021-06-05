Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 13,154 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,154 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $74,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.27. 1,992,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,906. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $164.51 and a 1 year high of $261.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

