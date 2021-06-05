Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,158,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,090 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.5% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.45% of PepsiCo worth $871,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PEP stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.84. 4,427,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,493,386. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.09%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

