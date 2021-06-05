Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,541,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 247,705 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.21% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $78,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.60. 2,219,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,325. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently -223.26%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

