Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 329,874 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.44% of Etsy worth $112,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.87.

Etsy stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.18. 2,270,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,849. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.56. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.82 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

