Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49,153 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises about 2.3% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 2.95% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $796,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,605,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 25.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 81.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,077.86.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTD traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,256.82. 96,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,680. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $747.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,339.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,258.59.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

