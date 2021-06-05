Fiera Capital Corp Sells 10,070 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Acceleron Pharma worth $60,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 15.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $124.52. The stock had a trading volume of 258,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,310. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $146.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.53.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on XLRN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $3,648,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

