Fiera Capital Corp Sells 11,022 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,022 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Fortinet worth $71,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,065,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,489,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,055,000 after buying an additional 95,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.52.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $6.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.76. The company had a trading volume of 628,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $222.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

