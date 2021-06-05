Fiera Capital Corp Sells 14,111 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,111 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.27% of CarMax worth $59,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.05. 565,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,343. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $138.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

