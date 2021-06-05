Fiera Capital Corp Sells 2,155,305 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,424,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155,305 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up about 2.2% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 2.12% of Carrier Global worth $777,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 5,455.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. 4,016,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,803,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.