Fiera Capital Corp Sells 29,669 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,669 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.81% of Berry Global Group worth $66,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $737,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $68.68. The stock had a trading volume of 453,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,501. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.31.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.