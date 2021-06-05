Fiera Capital Corp Sells 31,602 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,602 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 2.9% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 3.27% of AutoZone worth $1,012,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 118.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 3,830 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,260.99, for a total transaction of $4,829,591.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,710.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,613 shares of company stock valued at $31,474,787 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,387.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,481. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,074.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,542.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,456.27.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 86.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.