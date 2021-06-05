Fiera Capital Corp Sells 5,670 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,168,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.38% of Nutrien worth $116,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.53. 4,171,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

