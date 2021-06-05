Fiera Capital Corp Sells 57,353 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887,504 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,353 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Citizens Financial Group worth $83,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,383,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,780. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

