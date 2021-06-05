Fiera Capital Corp Sells 9,564 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,564 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.59% of Mohawk Industries worth $78,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.5% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,262.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after acquiring an additional 152,401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 71.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.81.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,542,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $201.41. The stock had a trading volume of 422,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,596. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

