Fiera Capital Corp Trims Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,560,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,226 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.57% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $66,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.39.

BEP traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $39.18. 215,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,216. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -95.08%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.