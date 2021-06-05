Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 894,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,724 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.56% of A. O. Smith worth $60,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Shares of AOS traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $69.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,349. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.11. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares in the company, valued at $552,728.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,228 shares of company stock worth $10,965,781. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

